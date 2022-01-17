IN PICTURES: Laois Operation Transformation 5km walk in Emo Court

The Laois Operation Transformation 5km Walk got a huge crowd of happy walkers last Sunday morning January 16.
Here are just some of the participants who enjoyed the crisp cold air of Emo Court.
The walk was organised by Laois Sports Partnership who took lots more photographs.
"Take a look at some of the action from yesterday's nationwide walk in Emo. Locals gathered on a crisp Sunday morning in the beautiful surroundings of Emo Court & Parkland to complete a 5k walk. Others remained involved from a distance and completed walks in Vicarstown.
A massive thanks to all our volunteers who made this walk possible.
Keep an eye on our social media this evening when we will announce the winner of the €50 ONE4ALL Voucher!." they say.
Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Conor Bergin signs the book in person at County Hall in Portlaoise
