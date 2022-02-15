Laois students enjoy 'Game of Thrones' style day out

Laois students got to channel their inner warrior recently on an activity school trip.
The Transition Year students in Mountrath Community school took on physical challenges like combat and archery at Redhills Activity centre in Kildare on Valentine's Day February 14.
The school tour destinations has activities ranging from paintball, air soft combat games, archery, dodgeball with a difference-bows &arrows, team challenges and obstacle courses.
Student George donnery said that the archery range was "epic", comparing it to Game of Thrones.
Naomi Senior commented that she loved taking part in the giant puzzle, the stepping stones and the drain pipe challenge.
Ruairi Iago said that everyone enjoyed the assault course, braving the cargo net, enduring the monkey bars, trying to balance on the beams and finally to navigate the minefield of the laser beams.
Ms Mary Gannon is the school's TY coordinator.
"Redhills is about team building, overcoming challenges physically and mentally and problem solving. It was a really well organised day for the students, and great fun for all," she said.
