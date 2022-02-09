Laois secondary school welcomes new puppy to class

A Laois secondary school has announced the arrival of a school dog.

Chips the labrador puppy is the adorable new member of Dunamase College / Coláiste Dun Masc in Portlaoise.

He will be a therapy dog available in the school every day to help calm students with special needs.

The school announced his arrival this week.

"The news is out and we are delighted to introduce the newest member of Dunamase College school community! Say hello to Chips.

"Dunamase College is delighted to welcome “Chips” our therapy dog. A therapy dog is a dog that is trained to provide affection, comfort, and support to people. They can help calm and soothe us, ease anxiety, and boost our mood.

"We would like to thank teacher Alison for allowing Dunamase College to benefit from Chips and to Martin Maher from Scallywags Dog Training who is training Chips. Chips will be visiting the school over the next while to introduce him to his new surroundings. Martin has him in the school uniform already!

"There are exciting times ahead for the school and we have no doubt that Chips will fit right into our school community," they said.

The school and Parents Council will be fundraising to help with the training and upkeep of Chips.

"This is starting with the Parents Council organising a non-uniform day on Monday 14 February. As it is Valentines Day students are being asked to wear something red and to bring in €2 to help start our fundraising for Chips," they announced.