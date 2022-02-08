Laois secondary school to hold formal Spring Ball with dress code

Move aside Harry Potter Yule Ball or Irish Debs balls, a Laois school is about to hold its first Spring Ball, for students from 3rd to 6th year.

Portlaoise College has announced the exciting formal ball and given quite a strict dress code for dancers that is sure to instigate a flurry of shopping, preparation and nervous anticipation.

The Spring Ball is to take place in the school hall on Friday, March 11, from 6.30pm to 10pm.

Tickets are €20 and include a two course meal, with music and dancing.

"Exciting news 3rd years, TYs, 5th years, 6th years, LCA1 and LCA2!**** Our first ever School Spring Ball including a two course dinner, after dinner music and dancing is happening on the 11th of March in the school hall from 6:30-10:00.

"The event is strictly ticket only and tickets must be purchased before the event. The tickets will be on sale this week at lunchtime in the canteen. Open to current students of Portlaoise College only," the school announced this Tuesday.

They provide an image of the type of formal clothing they prefer, requesting dresses "below the knee" and no jeans.