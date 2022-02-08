Laois secondary school to hold formal Spring Ball with dress code

Some of the recommended dress types for Portlaoise College's Spring Ball
Move aside Harry Potter Yule Ball or Irish Debs balls, a Laois school is about to hold its first Spring Ball, for students from 3rd to 6th year.
Portlaoise College has announced the exciting formal ball and given quite a strict dress code for dancers that is sure to instigate a flurry of shopping, preparation and nervous anticipation.
The Spring Ball is to take place in the school hall on Friday, March 11, from 6.30pm to 10pm.
Tickets are €20 and include a two course meal, with music and dancing.
"Exciting news 3rd years, TYs, 5th years, 6th years, LCA1 and LCA2!**** Our first ever School Spring Ball including a two course dinner, after dinner music and dancing is happening on the 11th of March in the school hall from 6:30-10:00.
"The event is strictly ticket only and tickets must be purchased before the event. The tickets will be on sale this week at lunchtime in the canteen. Open to current students of Portlaoise College only," the school announced this Tuesday.
They provide an image of the type of formal clothing they prefer, requesting dresses "below the knee" and no jeans.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.