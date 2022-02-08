Search

08 Feb 2022

Jeeps and vans invited on Road to Recovery cancer fundraiser in Laois

Jeeps and vans invited on Road to Recovery fundraiser in Laois

Father and daughter Toney and Niamh Ryan from Castletown who are holding a Jeep run in aid of St James Hospital who successfully treated Toney for skin cancer.

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

08 Feb 2022 1:23 PM

Road runs are usually all about the spectacle of big trucks and tractors, but a Laois father and daughter are giving owners of 4x4s and vans a spin in the limelight, for a very good cause.

Niamh Ryan from Pike of Rushall near Castletown, is organising the Road to Recovery road run to take place on Saturday, March 5.

She is doing it as a huge thank you to St James Hospital in Dublin, who may well have saved her father Toney's life.

Last year Toney Ryan was attending an appointment to have his hearing aid checked, and he was advised to have a sore on his ear checked out by his doctor.

Toney thought that he had accidently hurt the top of his ear and the scab just hadn't healed because his face mask was irritating it.

He went to his doctor who referred him to St James Hospital who confirmed it was skin cancer. They removed a piece of his ear and repaired it with a skin graft from his collarbone. 

Now Toney is cancer free and his grateful daughter wants to raise money for the specialist skin cancer unit. 

"They were amazing, they were so good. They put him at his ease. We didn't know what way it would go but they reassured him. He is very lucky that it was caught in time. It looks now like nothing ever happened.

"He is on a good path now, everything is all clear and we want to celebrate, and to highlight to others to go to their doctor. It looked like something so simple, a scab that wasn't healing. 

"People think that because you live in Ireland you don't need suncream. Dad was always outdoorsy. It has made us more conscious of covering up with hats and suncream," she said.

Laois TD Sean Fleming apologises for 'stop complaining' comments about cost of living crisis

Niamh works with Meany Plant & Civil and is a member of Camross Macra.

She has put her graphic design degree to good use to design a permanent window sticker for participants in the Road to Recovery.

"We want jeeps and vans but everyone is welcome. It is €20 per vehicle. It will start at 5pm from Castletown and run through Borris-in-Ossory, Ballacolla, Abbeyleix and hopefully into Portlaoise if possible," she said.

She has also launched an online fundraiser called Road to Recovery - Van, Jeep & 4x4 Run 

In Pictures: Laois Queen of the Plough Anna May McHugh is special guest in Portlaoise

Portlaoise and District Match marks Laois ploughing's return

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media