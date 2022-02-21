IN PICTURES: Wonderful scenes at trad music concert in Laois theatre

It was a day to remember in Mountmellick's beautiful 450 seat theatre last Sunday, filled with flowing melody and joy.
The Harpettes, Triona Marshall, Martin Tourish and Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra performed to a delighted audience at the re:Centring concert in Mountmellick Community Arts Centre last Sunday, February 20.
The talented women in Yarnbombing Mountmellick group were commissioned to create a colourful art piece for the occasion.
What made it even more special it that it was a homecoming gig for Triona Marshall, a world reknowned harpist who plays with The Chieftains.
The special free event was led by the Dunamaise Arts Centre in partnership with Music Generation Laois and Laois Arts, funded by the Arts Council Ireland's 'In the Open/Faoin Spéir' programme and Laois County Council.
See these great photographs by Alf Harvey.
