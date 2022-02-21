Search

22 Feb 2022

IN PICTURES: Wonderful scenes at trad music concert in Laois theatre

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

21 Feb 2022 9:30 PM

It was a day to remember in Mountmellick's beautiful 450 seat theatre last Sunday, filled with flowing melody and joy.

The Harpettes, Triona Marshall, Martin Tourish and Music Generation Laois Trad Orchestra performed to a delighted audience at the re:Centring concert in Mountmellick Community Arts Centre last Sunday, February 20.

The talented women in Yarnbombing Mountmellick group were commissioned to create a colourful art piece for the occasion.

Laois couple take to the stage on their wedding day

What made it even more special it that it was a homecoming gig for Triona Marshall, a world reknowned harpist who plays with The Chieftains. 

The special free event was led by the Dunamaise Arts Centre in partnership with Music Generation Laois and Laois Arts, funded by the Arts Council Ireland's 'In the Open/Faoin Spéir' programme and Laois County Council.

See these great photographs by Alf Harvey.

Popular Laois drama festival returns with exciting line-up

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media