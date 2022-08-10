IN PICTURES: Huge sum donated by this Laois Temple Street charity cycle

Clonaslee High Nelly Club ran a very successful fundraising cycle recently in aid of Temple Street Children's Hospital and the total sum has been revealed in a cheque presentation event this week.

The huge cycle was held through their scenic village beside the Slieve Bloom Mountains in May.

It took months of planning, but on the day the sun shone, and over 100 cyclists turned the pedals on a 10km route. It was the largest charity cycle organised by Clonaslee High Nelly Club to date. Cyclists of all ages from Clonaslee and further afield through Laois and Offaly joined on a selection of vintage bikes, some almost a century old.

Crowds of supporters cheered cyclists on from the Square while a team from Hickey's Pub and Dave's BBQ supplying catering and refreshments with entertainment and music from Paddy Keating and Luke McEvoy.

The club also ran an auction of generously donated items ranging from loads of turf and timber to signed Laois and Offaly jerseys garnering large bids.

Clonaslee High Nelly Club committee member and organiser is Tom McRedmond.

"We were absolutely thrilled with the turnout. By coincidence, the event coincided with National Bike Week which encourages people of all ages to join local cycling events, exactly what we saw come to fruition in Clonaslee. The generosity in terms of time, goodwill and donations extended in support of Temple Street was amazing to see. A fabulous day was had by all. A memorable day in the village".

Committee member and co-organiser is Darren Kennedy.

"We know funds are needed to provide life-saving equipment and essential patient and parental supports at Temple Street. Every single person involved is delighted to have done their part in recognition of their work. We sincerely thank everyone involved."

The total was counted up and on Saturday, August 6, Clonaslee High Nelly Club members were delighted to welcome Temple Street Community Engagement Administrator Laura Hill to Hickey's Pub for the official presentation of a cheque for €20,275.

The club has warmly thanked everyone who supported their event.

“To the 102 cyclists who took part on the day, it was an unbelievable sight, seeing you all cycle down Main Street together. To the people who donated items for our auction, to everyone who bought at the auction, and to everyone who donated money, we thank you very much for your generosity. To our auctioneer Paddy Keating, also Luke McEvoy, you both kept us entertained all evening – unbelievable work by both of you.

“To Dave's BBQ for all your hard work cooking the pig on a spit, to Glanbia for the meat, and Michael McEvoy for the buns, thanks very much, folks.

“Our main sponsors, Hickey's Pub, Pat & Dympna O’Connell, without your help this event couldn't have taken place. To JP Dunne, the stewards on the day, Fr O'Reilly and everyone who turned up to support us on the day, we thank each and every one of you for your help.”

For club member Darren, the journey continues with the cycle in his adoptive home of Clonaslee marking the first of many miles he will travel for Temple Street.

Offaly born photographer Darren Kennedy will take to the Greenway on his High Nelly later this month – pedalling 100 km to Waterford – to fundraise for his trip across Route 66 in the US in September. Joining a large group from Ireland, Darren will document each step of the way and plans to produce a dynamic and visually immersive book with all proceeds directed to the acute paediatric hospital which provides care for over 140,000 children every year.

To find out more or support the project, see Darren's Go Fund Me: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ route-66-book-far-childrens- hospital