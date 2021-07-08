PHOTOS: Serious collision at busy Laois road junction

A near head-on collision has happened at a busy Laois road junction this afternoon.

Two cars collided at the Derryguile junction of the N80 near Mountmellick, a popular detour for motorists travelling between Portlaoise and Tullamore.

Both drivers are women. Both have been taken by ambulance to hospital. Their injuries are not believed to be serious.

Their cars as seen in the pictures hit almost head on.

A local resident was first on the scene to help, having been in her garden and hearing the bang, which happened around 3pm this Thursday, July 8.

"I jumped over the fence and came down, one casualty was lying on the road, she had got out of the car herself. The other lady was out standing on the road, very distressed. I called 999 and just tried to calm them," the resident said.

The road will remain closed until both cars are removed, and until oil from the crash is also cleared from the road.