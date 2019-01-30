PICTURES - Laois nurses on the Portlaoise picket line strike out for better pay

Nurses in Laois took to the picket lines in Portlaoise today as part of the Irish Nursing and Midwives Organisation 24-hour strike.

Nurses stopped work at the Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and the St Fintan's Hospital campus as part of the campaign for better pay to attract more nursing graduates to take up jobs in Ireland.

Photographer Luke Wynne went along to the two picket lines where hundreds of nurse were on the march.

INMO members are due to strike again next week while Psychiatric Nurses Association are to mount industrial action on Thursday, January 31.