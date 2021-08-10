PHOTOS: Derelict Portarlington cottage on sale at bargain price

A derelict cottage in the Dublin commuter town of Portarlington in Laois has come on the market at a bargain price.
The cottage was extended and modernised but since became derelict, with serious damage done by trespassers as can be seen in our gallery of photos.
Nonetheless for buyers with vision it has huge potential with character features such as sash windows and a welcoming open fireplace and is on a private site with a big rear garden.
It is also situated in what has been the fastest growing towns in Ireland, thanks to Portarlington's train station making a commute only 40 minutes to Dublin.
The cottage is in Tirhogar, 2km from the train station and also close to The Heritage Killenard golf resort and Corrig Woods. It is described as a three bedroom house with an open plan kitchen/dining/living area, a living room and with one bathroom, and measures 130 sq metres (1,400 sq ft).
The price is guided at €105,000.
