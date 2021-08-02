Big Portarlington send-off for Laois paralympian Nicole Turner

Portarlington on the Laois Offaly border have given a huge send off for local teenager, Paralympian swimmer Nicole Turner who has jetted off to the Tokyo Paralympic games.

From big 'good luck' signs on the roadside, to the local Credit Union, the town is backing the champion swimmer all the way.

Bernie has thanked everyone, while expressing her joy and pride in her daughter who is competing in her second paralympics at the age of only 19.

Read full sports profile on Nicole below.

"Thank you for the good luck signs at Garryhinch cross, so lovely to see. Especially the homemade one , Mary Dempsey would you know whose done this one? And a big thanks to Brian Guinan and gang for the support shown to our Nicole, much appreciated.

"We leave at 4-15am to drop Nicole to the airport and won’t see her til the 8th September, we wish her all the success in the world and hopes she has the best time ever.

"So proud to say we have a daughter representing Ireland in her second Paralympic Games," Bernie Turner said.

Portarlington Credit Union are sponsors for Nicole and shared this lovely photo montage of her with staff.

"And she's off. Nicole is presently on route to Tokyo to take part in her 2nd Paralympic games representing Ireland.

Best wishes Nicole from all in Port CU, proud to sponsor and support youSafe travels and have fun @nicky_t18"

Portarlington is also rightly proud of Irish American swimmer Shane Ryan, son of local man Tom Ryan. Shane had spent time living in the town with relatives ahead of the 2016 Olympics.

Bernie had shared the great news of Nicole making the para team last week in a video by Paralympics Ireland.