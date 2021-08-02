Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Big Portarlington send-off for Laois paralympian Nicole Turner

Big Portarlington send-off for Laois paralympian Nicole Turner

Irish paralympian Nicole Turner from Portarlington, Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

Portarlington on the Laois Offaly border have given a huge send off for local teenager, Paralympian swimmer Nicole Turner who has jetted off to the Tokyo Paralympic games.

From big 'good luck' signs on the roadside, to the local Credit Union, the town is backing the champion swimmer all the way.

Bernie has thanked everyone, while expressing her joy and pride in her daughter who is competing in her second paralympics at the age of only 19. 

Read full sports profile on Nicole below.

PROFILE: Nicole Turner – the Portarlington woman who has excelled in Paralympics swimming

"Thank you for the good luck signs at Garryhinch cross, so lovely to see. Especially the homemade one , Mary Dempsey would you know whose done this one? And a big thanks to Brian Guinan and gang for the support shown to our Nicole, much appreciated.

"We leave at 4-15am to drop Nicole to the airport and won’t see her til the 8th September, we wish her all the success in the world and hopes she has the best time ever.

"So proud to say we have a daughter representing Ireland in her second Paralympic Games," Bernie Turner said.

Portarlington Credit Union are sponsors for Nicole and shared this lovely photo montage of her with staff.

"And she's off. Nicole is presently on route to Tokyo to take part in her 2nd Paralympic games representing Ireland.
Best wishes Nicole from all in Port CU, proud to sponsor and support youSafe travels and have fun @nicky_t18"

Portarlington is also rightly proud of Irish American swimmer Shane Ryan, son of local man Tom Ryan. Shane had spent time living in the town with relatives ahead of the 2016 Olympics. 

Bernie had shared the great news of Nicole making the para team last week in a video by Paralympics Ireland.

Big GAA lotto jackpot won in Laois Offaly town

Laois location for most new houses in sluggish Midlands

Sensational scoring from Offaly's Lowry on second day of golf at Tokyo Olympics

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie