Laois location for most new houses in sluggish Midlands

Laois recorded the most new dwelling completions of the four Midlands counties between April and June this year but the number built is still just in double figures and the region is lagging behind other parts of the country, according to the latest figures.

The Central Statistics Office New Dwelling Completions for the second quarter (Q2) of 2021 show that 83 new homes were finished between the start of April and end of June. Most were completed in the part of the county closest to Dublin.

Of those 10 were located in the Mountmellick / Borris-in-Ossory Municipal District which covers the west and south of the county and is the least populated.

Just 24 were in the Portlaoise electoral area which extends from the county town down to Abbeyleix and on to Ballinakill on the Kilkenny border. It is the most populated part of the county.

The Portarlington-Graiguecullen Municipal District, at 49 new homes made up the biggest portion of dwellings completed. It covers the area closest to Dublin and borders, Offaly, Kildare, Carlow and Kilkenny.

Of the houses built 29 standalone homes while 52 were located in housing schemes. Just two apartments were completed.

A total of 300 new homes were built in all of 2020 according to the figures from the CSO.

Laois compares favourably to the other counties in the Midland region. It was ahead of Westmeath with 67 new dwellings, Offaly with 52 new homes and Longford with 28 properties completed. Just 14 apartments were completed in the four counties.

However, the midlands makes up the area where the least number of houses were built.

The CSO figures show just 230 dwellings were completed in the region in the three months. The border area is the next lowest on the list with 294 new homes. There were 1,524 houses built in Dublin.

There were 5,021 new dwelling completions in Q2 2021, up 55.5% from Q2 2020 when initial COVID-19 restrictions were in place, and up 4.6% from Q2 2019. Apartments represent more than a quarter of completions for the first quarter ever.

Justin Anderson, is a CSO Statistician.

“The recovery of the construction sector following the relaxation of restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic can be seen in the New Dwelling Completions this quarter...The rise in completions is being fueled by apartments,” he said.