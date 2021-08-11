PHOTOS: World famous designer's descendant leads tour of Laois heritage garden

One of the jewel's in Ireland's gardens was designed by reknowned architect Sir Edwin Lutyens, and his descendant came to Laois this week to lead a tour for Heritage Week.

Heywood Gardens in Ballinakill was also landscaped by eminent designer Gertrude Jekyll, making the formal garden one of the most important in Ireland's heritage.

On a bright Sunday afternoon in August, Laois PPN hosted a Heritage Walk for their member groups at Heywood Gardens in partnership with Laois Heritage. The lucky attendees got to explore and learn about one of the most beautiful heritage sites in Laois, led by the great, great, niece of Lutyens, tour guide and historian Amanda Pitcairn.

Dan Bergin is Laois PPN Resource Worker.

“Heywood Gardens is a unique and special place. It is part of the Laois Heritage Trail and the Laois Garden Trail. Heywood Gardens known locally as the Italian Gardens is a popular walking spot for locals, a photographers paradise and a tourist destination in Laois.”

The gardens have 50 acres of woodland, lakes, formal gardens and exciting architectural features. The park is set into a sweeping hillside where views to the south-east take in seven counties.

Lutyen's formal gardens form the centerpiece and the focus of the heritage walk. The gardens were commissioned by Colonel William Hutchinson Poe.

Amanda Pitcairn gave guests an insight into the life and work of Sir Edwin Lutyens who she referred to with affection as “Uncle Ned”. Amanda explained how he came to collaborate with Gertrude Jekyll and their shared philosophy. She then spoke about Poe, his family and how the garden began, with tea and cake afterwards at the Heywood Haven.

"It was a fabulous afternoon to show off Sir Edwin Lutyens' Italian Gardens at Heywood," she said.

Laois PPN has more than 600 member groups from the Community, Social Inclusion and Environmental pillars. All groups registered with Laois PPN are given the opportunity to attend Laois PPN events. Any group wishing to join Laois PPN can do so via their website www.laoisppn.ie