11/08/2021

Search our Archive

PHOTOS: 'Her Outdoors' women's activity week kicks off in Laois

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The brilliantly titled Her Outdoors new national programme to get women active, kicked off in Laois this week.

The Her Outdoors Week began last Monday with Family Orienteering at Emo Court, with a packed schedule right up to Sunday, August 15. 

Laois Sports Partnership has put together a comprehensive programme for Laois, providing a host of events to suit everyone.

Whether you like orienteering, cycling, walking or swimming, there is surely an event to suit your tastes. A lot of the events are free, you just need to register. Some events have a very small fee involved.

Already families have enjoyed orienteering in Emo Court, a Mom and Me Bootcamp in Portarlington Leisure Centre and a 10km cycle organised by Rathdowney Errill Activity Hub.

This Wednesday night 11th August there is a Swimmin’ Women Programme in Ballinakill Outdoor Swimming Pool at 7.30 PM – 8.15 PM.  Also tonight go and enjoy Yoga Under the Tower in Timahoe at 7pm

Here’s the full list of the events yet to run in Laois.

Thursday 12th August – 50 KM Women on Wheels cycle

Thursday 12th August – Outdoor Boxercise Taster Class for Females – Clover United Asto Turf Pitch 7pm – 8pm

Thursday 12th of August, Markethouse, Stradbally; and Saturday, 14th of August, Luggacurren

Thursday 12th August - Activate at 11am in Emo Court. Activator poles provided. Book by calling Catriona Slattery on 057 8671248. 

Friday August 13th – Me & My Girl Canadian Canoeing, 7-9 pm at Vicarstown

Friday August 13th – Her Outdoors Family Orienteering event in Portlaoise  at 11 am. Email Eimear Bryant at ebryant@laoissports.ie to register.

Saturday 14th August – Mom and Me Exercise Bootcamp  – Clover United Astro Turf Pitch 11am – 12am

Sunday 15th August – Yogalates for Females – Pilates Yoga Fusion Workout – Clover United Astro Turf Pitch 11am – 12am

Sunday, August 15th, Women Walking, from Moyanna Cemetery to the Rock of Dunamase

Register for events via Laois Sports Partnership Facebook page here. 

1,000 children to cycle through Portlaoise for Bike Week

'Startling' Covid-19 figures in Portlaoise forced decision to postpone Confirmations

Parish Priest Monsignor John Byrne interviewed

Open the Door to Laois Heritage during National Heritage Week

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media