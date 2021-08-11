PHOTOS: 'Her Outdoors' women's activity week kicks off in Laois

The brilliantly titled Her Outdoors new national programme to get women active, kicked off in Laois this week.

The Her Outdoors Week began last Monday with Family Orienteering at Emo Court, with a packed schedule right up to Sunday, August 15.

Laois Sports Partnership has put together a comprehensive programme for Laois, providing a host of events to suit everyone.

Whether you like orienteering, cycling, walking or swimming, there is surely an event to suit your tastes. A lot of the events are free, you just need to register. Some events have a very small fee involved.

Already families have enjoyed orienteering in Emo Court, a Mom and Me Bootcamp in Portarlington Leisure Centre and a 10km cycle organised by Rathdowney Errill Activity Hub.





This Wednesday night 11th August there is a Swimmin’ Women Programme in Ballinakill Outdoor Swimming Pool at 7.30 PM – 8.15 PM. Also tonight go and enjoy Yoga Under the Tower in Timahoe at 7pm

Here’s the full list of the events yet to run in Laois.

Thursday 12th August – 50 KM Women on Wheels cycle

Thursday 12th August – Outdoor Boxercise Taster Class for Females – Clover United Asto Turf Pitch 7pm – 8pm

Thursday 12th of August, Markethouse, Stradbally; and Saturday, 14th of August, Luggacurren

Thursday 12th August - Activate at 11am in Emo Court. Activator poles provided. Book by calling Catriona Slattery on 057 8671248.

Friday August 13th – Me & My Girl Canadian Canoeing, 7-9 pm at Vicarstown

Friday August 13th – Her Outdoors Family Orienteering event in Portlaoise at 11 am. Email Eimear Bryant at ebryant@laoissports.ie to register.

Saturday 14th August – Mom and Me Exercise Bootcamp – Clover United Astro Turf Pitch 11am – 12am

Sunday 15th August – Yogalates for Females – Pilates Yoga Fusion Workout – Clover United Astro Turf Pitch 11am – 12am

Sunday, August 15th, Women Walking, from Moyanna Cemetery to the Rock of Dunamase

Register for events via Laois Sports Partnership Facebook page here.