17/08/2021

PHOTOS: Charming Laois cottage to be sold at auction guiding €138,000

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A renovated two storey Laois cottage in the beautiful Scarecrow Festival village of Durrow in Laois, is coming up for auction at a very reasonable price.

Barnhill, Durrow is guided at just €138,000, and it gives bang for its buck, as our gallery shows.

It is described by the auctioneer as a "well-maintained semi-detached cottage style residence 798 sq ft".

"Ground floor entrance hall, living room with stove, fitted kitchen/dining area, bedroom, toilet/shower.

"First floor large Master bedroom with en-suite. PVC double gazed windows and doors, oil fired central heating.

"House re-slated and insulated in recent years. BER D2."

There is also a detached garage, a yard area with off street parking for a number of cars, and a large, enclosed south facing garden with a beautiful stone wall and some trees.

The house is within walking distance of the Durrow town centre and all daily amenities including the national school, creche and playground. There is a daily bus services for Heywood Community School, Johnstown Secondary School and Kilkenny College. It is approximately 5 miles from Abbeyleix and Ballyragget, and 14 miles from Portlaoise and Kilkenny.

For Sale By Public Auction Friday 10th September at 3pm At Ballycomey House Castlecomer Co Kilkenny. The auctioneer is Joseph Coogan. 

