GALLERY: Rain fails to stop play for outdoor theatre in Emo Court

The weather was not going to deter Laois theatre goers who got to enjoy their first play brought by the Dunamaise Arts Centre since the pandemic began 16 months ago.
Seats for two unique outdoor performances, set in the pastoral rolling fields of Emo Court, sold out in record time.
The show was MiddleTown, a remarkable new solo show, commissioned and produced by the Gate Theatre and created and performed by Irish Times Theatre Award winner Mikel Murfi.
It was performed on the back of the specially adapted GATE TRUCK to strictly limited audiences, as part of a nationwide tour of towns and communities over the summer.
On Saturday, August 7, theatre goers parked at Emo Court carpark and walked past the house to find their seats set out on the grass beyond, with free plastic macs included if the rain fell, which it occasionally did.
The one man show received stand up applause by the audiences, delighted to be back at safely distanced quality live theatre.
"After a challenging year, Dunamaise Arts Centre are delighted to have been able to bring a fantastic, unique theatre event to the people of Laois.
"Dunamaise teamed up with Emo Court and Parklands to present ‘IN MIDDLETOWN’ outdoors, at two time offerings. The show sold out its limited tickets in record time: with all tickets sold the first day of going on sale.
"Despite the weather people showed up to enjoy the performance and welcome back a hopeful, exciting future of live events in Laois. Dunamaise hopes to bring back more live events in the coming months, in line with upcoming guidelines for live entertainment venues; supporting artists and audiences in Laois," a spokesperson said.
The Dunamaise gave special thanks to the OPW, the management and staff of Emo Court and Parklands for hosting the event.
