PHOTOS: Sunflower picking charity day in Laois

The sunflowers bloomed and the public came to pick them, all for two good causes on a Laois farm last weekend.
Sunflower Power charity event took place at Heath House near Portlaoise last weekend, August 21 and 22.
A field full of beautiful tall sunflowers was available to the public to cut and bring home, in return for donating a suggested €5 for every five sunflowers. The event was to raise money for Laois Offaly Families for Autism and for Portlaoise Parish Services Centre, held as part of Laois Heritage Week.
