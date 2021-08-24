Search our Archive

24/08/2021

PHOTOS: Sunflower picking charity day in Laois

Lynda Kiernan

The sunflowers bloomed and the public came to pick them, all for two good causes on a Laois farm last weekend.

Sunflower Power charity event took place at Heath House near Portlaoise last weekend, August 21 and 22.

A field full of beautiful tall sunflowers was available to the public to cut and bring home, in return for donating a suggested €5 for every five sunflowers. The event was to raise money for Laois Offaly Families for Autism and for Portlaoise Parish Services Centre, held as part of Laois Heritage Week.

Scroll through our lovely photos taken by Michael Scully on behalf of the Leinster Express. 

 

