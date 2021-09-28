In Pictures Portarlington GAA on tour with Laois Gaelic football cups

Martin Murphy the manager of the victorious Portarlington senior football team paid a visit to Oakdale Nursing Home in September and brought the two trophies won by his team recently.

Portarlington were crowned Laois GAA champions when they defeated Graiguecullen in the delayed 2020 final and they defeated Portlaoise when winning the 2021 Division 1 league.

First to greet Martin was lifelong Portarlington club member and former Chairman of the County Juvenile Board, Tom O’Shea who was thrilled to get his hands on both trophies. Tom remarked that he was expecting Portarlington to dominate club football in Laois over the next few years as they had a very talented group of young players and a great manager with a proven track record.

There was great interest among the residents in having their photographs taken with the trophies among them avid Laois football supporter Jack Kelly from Portnahinch, who turned 102 in June.

Valerie Moore, General Manager of Oakdale said that she was very grateful to Martin for calling and brightening up the day for the residents as it has been a hard eighteen months on all the elderly and the residents were very pleased with the visit as the majority have followed the GAA all their lives.

Photographer Michael Scully captured the visit on camera.