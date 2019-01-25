PICTURES: Laois students leave their mark on new Portlaoise mural

Students from Dunamase College, Portlaoise tried out their spray painting skills on Friday as they helped Dublin artist Shane Sutton to paint a mural at a historic site in the town.

The creative project to install a mural on a huge wall at the old St Peter's Graveyard at Railway Street, Portlaoise site is due to be completed this week, creating a 'pocket park' for the public to enjoy.

As part of the Creative Ireland Laois programme, a project was developed in partnership with the Heritage Office, Arts Office and students at Dunamase College, Portlaoise to design and install the mural.

The mural depicts Rory Óg O Moore and his wife Margaret O'Byrne (of the famed O'Byrne Clan of Wicklow). The iconic Laois site the Rock of Dunamase is in the background. Wolves and wolfhounds also featured in the mural.

Students and staff from Dunamase College were on hand to help out on Friday and leave their mark on the painting which is designed to last on the wall well into the future.

Have a look through the pictures in the gallery above, captured by Alf Harvey.

WATCH: Sneak peak at the huge new mural at historic Portlaoise site.