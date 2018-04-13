Great images from Seachtaine na Gaeilge at St Patrick's BNS Portarlington

St Patrick's Boys NS in Portarlington had a fantastic week of Irish culture and traditions recently for Seachtaine na Gaeilge 2018.

All the classes took part in art competitions, soccer and basketball leagues through Irish. There were table quizzes, spelling bee competitions and interviews with the teachers also. The boys also enjoyed a Céili and each class did a special Irish party piece at assembly.

There was stiff competition for the teachers who had to each choose their Gaeilgeoir na Seachtaine.

The school marching band also performed in the Mountrath and Portarlington St Patrick's Day parades, doing a great job despite the snowy weather.

The school also held a fundraiser on Lá Glas for the charity My Canine Companion. Local dog owners and their dogs visited the school and taught the children about how the companion dogs are trained to help children with autism.

“It was a very successful and busy week,” said school principal Pat Galvin.

“It was wonderful to hear the cúpla fucal gaeilge being spoken outside of the classroom,” added event organiser Michelle Doran.

Photographs courtesy of the school.