In Pictures: Laois juniors take giant leap into Big School

The junior infants of Scoil Eoin NS in Killenard were among those to take the big step as schools went back after the summer holidays.
Michael Scully went along to take some pictures in Killenard as the children took spent their first days at their desks in big school. Scroll through the pictures above.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.