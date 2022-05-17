Search

19 May 2022

IN PICTURES: Amazing architecture modelled by Portlaoise students in big exhibition

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

17 May 2022 6:23 PM

Transition Year students from Scoil Chríost Rí will have their work featured in a new national exhibition going on display and open to the public from Sunday, 1st May at the National Museum of Ireland- Country Life in Turlough Park, Mayo.

The exhibition is part of the Irish Architecture Foundation’s Architects in Schools programme, which provides Transition Year students with first-hand experience of the design process under the guidance of architects and architectural graduates nationwide.

Students created a mix of 2D drawings, architectural drawings and 3D models, in response to three key themes: home, community and sustainability and were inspired by the Irish folklife collection at the National Museum of Ireland.

Students from Scoil Chríost Rí created a model for the exhibition with the help of their teacher, Ger Murphy and the collaborating architect, Patrick Dunne.

They are: Anastasia Andrejeva, Leah Smullen, Fiona Byrne, Sara Oliviera & Alisha Delaney, Lucy Kerrigan, Grace Meade and Filipa Oliviera & Katie Montgomery.

A record number of schools were involved this year with 1750 students participating from 70 schools across 19 counties nationwide. There were 41 architects involved in the programme.   

Laois Aloud to showcase eight musical acts in live free performance

A specially commissioned film will also feature in the exhibition – “Architects in Schools: The Student Voice” – which hears directly from the students about their responses to the exhibition themes, hands-on learning process, and how to build a more sustainable and inclusive future through architecture.

Laois teens pelted in colours at Comhairle na nÓg funrun

The exhibition is free to attend and will run from Sunday, 1st May until Thursday, 30th June. The Architects in Schools Exhibition is co-produced by the Irish Architecture Foundation and the National Museum of Ireland.  The Architects in Schools programme is supported by the Arts Council of Ireland, Department of Education and Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Applications for the Architects in Schools programme 2022 / 23 will open during May, further information on how to apply will be on the Irish Architecture Foundation website.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media