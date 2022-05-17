IN PICTURES: Amazing architecture modelled by Portlaoise students in big exhibition

Transition Year students from Scoil Chríost Rí will have their work featured in a new national exhibition going on display and open to the public from Sunday, 1st May at the National Museum of Ireland- Country Life in Turlough Park, Mayo.

The exhibition is part of the Irish Architecture Foundation’s Architects in Schools programme, which provides Transition Year students with first-hand experience of the design process under the guidance of architects and architectural graduates nationwide.

Students created a mix of 2D drawings, architectural drawings and 3D models, in response to three key themes: home, community and sustainability and were inspired by the Irish folklife collection at the National Museum of Ireland.

Students from Scoil Chríost Rí created a model for the exhibition with the help of their teacher, Ger Murphy and the collaborating architect, Patrick Dunne.

They are: Anastasia Andrejeva, Leah Smullen, Fiona Byrne, Sara Oliviera & Alisha Delaney, Lucy Kerrigan, Grace Meade and Filipa Oliviera & Katie Montgomery.

A record number of schools were involved this year with 1750 students participating from 70 schools across 19 counties nationwide. There were 41 architects involved in the programme.

A specially commissioned film will also feature in the exhibition – “Architects in Schools: The Student Voice” – which hears directly from the students about their responses to the exhibition themes, hands-on learning process, and how to build a more sustainable and inclusive future through architecture.

The exhibition is free to attend and will run from Sunday, 1st May until Thursday, 30th June. The Architects in Schools Exhibition is co-produced by the Irish Architecture Foundation and the National Museum of Ireland. The Architects in Schools programme is supported by the Arts Council of Ireland, Department of Education and Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Applications for the Architects in Schools programme 2022 / 23 will open during May, further information on how to apply will be on the Irish Architecture Foundation website.