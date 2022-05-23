IN PICTURES: Laois schoolkids hold mental health parade through village

Children in a Laois primary school took to the road through their village this month to parade for mental health support.

The children at Scoil Mhuire Fatima in Timahoe celebrated their Mental Health Awareness Day and raised hundreds of euros for Pieta House suicide prevention charity.

The children put on their brightest, most colourful clothing for the ‘Let’s Walk Together In All Our Shoes’ walk displaying banners, placards and posters.

In doing so they raised over €500 for the Pieta House mental health charity.

It formed part of a whole awareness day at the Timahoe school, who held a non-uniform day offering facepainting, activities and class lessons about mental health and well-being.

The school is working to obtain an Amber Flag, an initiative run by Pieta House. It encourages primary and secondary schools, youth reach, third level institutions, community groups, clubs and companies to create healthy, inclusive environments that support mental wellbeing.

To win the flag, the whole Timahoe school community is coming together to create a safe, positive and healthy attitude towards general physical and mental health and well-being.

An Amber Flag Committee was formed with representatives from each class and they worked very hard to make the day a success.

Coordinating teacher is Orla Mulhare.

"The day went very well and we are delighted to raise much needed funds for Pieta House. Our mental health is critical and it is very important for schools to create healthy environments where children’s well-being is to the forefront”.

The Principal is Ann Bergin.

“I was thrilled with such an uplifting event at the school,” she said, thanking the local Gardaí for their help with the village walk.