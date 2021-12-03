WEATHER ALERT: Storm 'cyclone' to drag in wintry shower warns Met Éireann #sneactha #snow

Hot on the heels of Storm Arwen stormy weather is coming and this time Ireland looks set to be directly in the path of what Met Éireann terms 'cyclone' which will drag in polar weather and wintry showers.

Met Éireann has issued a Weather Advisory with warnings likely to follow for stormy conditions caused by weather driven across the Atlantic.

A commentary says this storm depression will develop in the mid-Atlantic on Monday as a result of dynamic forcing from jet streaks in the upper atmosphere. Forecasters say the depression will rapidly deepen upon its approach to Ireland as it tracks northeastwards over the Atlantic.

Meteorologists Emer Flood & Paul Downes said the associated wind field will reach Ireland from Monday night.

"The exact track and timing of the cyclone is not definite at this stage as there have been small differences between successive model runs. Therefore, the location and timing of the strongest gusts is not certain yet, but Atlantic coastal counties will likely experience the strongest winds during Tuesday.

"The depression will likely move slowly eastwards over or near Ireland overnight Tuesday and during Wednesday as it starts to fill and weaken. It will likely track eastwards away from Ireland overnight Wednesday pull in a cold polar airmass in its wake.

The forecasters also outlined the possible impacts.

"This cyclone will bring gales across much of Ireland during Tuesday, with damaging gusts likely in some areas, and gales or strong gales developing in most sea areas, with storm force winds possible for a time at times on Tuesday.

"The strengthening winds will be accompanied by a spell of heavy rain on Tuesday, followed by heavy showers. Showers will continue overnight Tuesday and through Wednesday. With colder air wrapping around the depression centre and pulled over Ireland on Wednesday, there is potential for some of the showers to fall as sleet, or snow on high ground.

"We are currently entering a period of Spring tides with the peak expected on Monday; however coastal levels are expected to remain normal over the weekend and into Monday due to low surge levels forecast. Coastal levels are expect to be elevated later on Monday night and Tuesday as a deep low pressure system approaches from the Atlantic and due to the coincidence of high spring tides, strong and gusty winds, and expected large surge levels.

"There is still uncertainty between model runs on the timing and path of the low pressure system, which should improve as future model runs become available," said the weather experts.

The Met Office, Met Éireann's storm forecasting partner, has also said the weather patterns in the Atlantic show the potential to generate 'really powerful' conditions.

Storm Barra would be the name of the next Atlantic storm. The Met Office correctly forecast Storm Arwen which caused a lot of damage in Britain and Europe.

The weather on its way caused Met Éireann to issue a Weather Advisory on Friday, November 3. It also says there is also the potential for "wintry precipitation" on Tuesday night and Wednesday which may lead to further travel disruptions.

Met Éireann said this advisory will be updated on Saturday while warnings will likely be issued on Sunday. More BELOW tweet.

Weather advisory for Ireland ️



Read the meteorologists commentary here ➡️https://t.co/ktXtWjbfIg — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 3, 2021

Met Éireann's weather overview for the weekend is dry but cold weather. It says the weather will turn unsettled again early next week, with a spell of windy and showery weather developing on Monday night and Tuesday. MORE BELOW TWEET.

Cold and blustery on Saturday with scattered heavy showers, some thundery with hail. ⛈️

Sleet is possible over high ground.

Much more settled on Sunday with dry weather, sunshine and light winds, but still feeling chilly. ⛅️ pic.twitter.com/VRoMnJIP13 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 3, 2021

Met Éireann weekend forecast and further outlook issued on Friday, December 3 at 4.35pm

SATURDAY: A cold, blustery and showery day. Showers will be most frequent near northern and western coasts, some heavy with the potential for hail, sleet and isolated thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures reaching just 4 to 7 degrees in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds.

Becoming largely dry with long clear spells but showers will continue in northern and western coastal areas, with the slight possibility of sleet on higher ground. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees in moderate northwest winds.

Sunday: A largely dry and bright day with long spells of sunshine and just isolated light showers along western and northwestern coasts. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in a light to moderate west to northwest breeze, backing southwest later.

Cloud will thicken from the Atlantic early on Sunday night, with rain moving into the west and southwest. The rain will spread across the country overnight, turning to sleet at times over higher ground in the north. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees will occur late in the evening or early in the night, coldest in the northeast, as the rain will bring milder conditions overnight. Moderate to fresh southerly winds veering westerly later.

Monday: Any remaining rain will clear to the east on Monday morning. It will become dry in many areas with sunny spells, but scattered showers will feed into the west and north through the day, with hail showers possible. Highest afternoon temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in moderate westerly winds, easing later.

Becoming windy on Monday night as southeasterly winds increase fresh to strong. Rain will spread from the southwest overnight, turning heavy in places. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees but becoming milder as the rain spreads.

Tuesday: A windy day with strong and gusty southerly winds. Rain will clear through the morning with heavy, blustery showers following for the rest of the day. Some showers may be of hail. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees.

Further outlook: Generally cold and unsettled for the rest of the week and into the weekend. Winds will gradually ease through Wednesday and Wednesday night but there will be further showers, some wintry, and spells of rain.