Search

02 Dec 2021

STORM Watch: Weather forecast charts show 'really quite powerful' front hitting Ireland

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

Met Éireann's weather forecasting partner has flagged the potential for a big Atlantic storm called Barra to hit Ireland and Britain next week.

The Met Office jointly forecasts storms with Met Éireann and Dutch forecasters. The Met Office, which correctly forecast Storm Arwen, says a strong jet stream over North America is powering weather systems at present.

While there uncertainty due to the energy in the jet, the forecasters say both European and American weather charts for next week show this energised jet stream driving deep area of low pressure to the west of Ireland.

Met Office says the charts so something 'really quite powerful' by Tuesday, December 7.

The forecasts differ as too what could happen if the deep areal of low pressure does materialise.

The Met Office says the European model says the low pressure could head down over France and Spain which could drag down really cold air over Scandinavia.

The American forecasters say the potential storm could head further into the North Atlantic meaning milder and wetter weather for Ireland.

The Met Office advised that continues to be a high degree of uncertainty as to what will happen.

Storm Barra would be the first storm of the meteorological winter.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media