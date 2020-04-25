PHOTOS: Week 3 of your greetings to Laois grandparents in Covid-19 cocoons

Fionn and Aoibhín Mulhall want to say hello to Grandad Michael and Granny Jacinta in Abbeyleix and to Gran Evelyn and Grandad Eamonn in Ballyroan. They miss them all a lot and look forward to having a big party with them when this is all over!

This is Emily McShane,3 years old, from Carlingford Co.Louth who is missing seeing her Nanny G and Granda G (Nancy and Sean O Gorman) who live in Beladd, Portlaoise. Video calling is not the same as seeing and hugging them.

Sending love and hugs to Grandad Jim and Nana Maureen Lynch who we miss very much! We will be back to raid the treat box soon xxx Aoife, Martin, Sarah, Ben, James, Ellen, Alice, Mattie and Birdie xx

Maura and Ger Lawler, Derrykearn, wishing their 1st Grandchild, Carolyn de Búrca (Dublin), a very happy Easter Sunday!

Emily and Taylor Dwane would like their Nanny Kathleen Dwane and nanny and grandad Tobin to know they miss them so so much and cant wait to have visits and sleepovers soon.

Can you please send all our love and hugs and kisses to Nanny & Grandad Paddy in Borris love from the three grandchildren Adam Lauren & Alyssa Keogh in Portlaoise who miss them so much xx

Tommy Grace (child), Tommy's grandad Hugh Sheppard and Tommy's Dad John Grace. We are from Durrow."Hi Gaga, I miss you. I've been practicing building towers, wait until I show you what I can make now! Keep safe. I can't wait to see you. Love, Tommy

Tess and James Meally (from Stradbally) would love to say a special hello to their Granny and Grandad Helen and Mick Meally in Timahoe. They miss them very much, especially the weekly Friday visits. Big hugs and see you soon.

Nanny Teresa Kearney sends love and a big hello to all my grandchildren, the Foleys, Loughmans, Kearneys in Daingean and Kearneys in Stradbally.

To my beautiful nanny Mary Hanlon from Pike-of-Rushall, missing you loads from Charlotte xxx

"nanny Kathleen we miss you so much and can't wait to see you soon, Love from Loren and Ben xxx

Chloe Grant O'Shea says hello to her nanny Peggy Grant and aunt Catherine Grant who are both in isolation in Abbeyleix. Wishing you both a happy easter also. "We'll have a great catch up soon. Hi to all my other family I can't see, and hope everyone else is safe and healthy #StaySafe"

Luke Murphy says hello to Granny and Grandad Mary and Sam Chambers in Killanure, Mountrath. He misses them and his cousins lots. Love you lots from all the grandchildren Luke, Dylan and Evan, Triona, Lucie and Jenalee.

Missing our fun adventures with nanny.(Bridie Mooney) Miss you nanny love Oscar and Isaac xxxx

Ellie & Ayla Cormack in Dublin and Micéal Farrell in Tipperary are missing their Granny & Grandad, Joy & Mervyn Rowan, in Barnashrone! They can’t wait to visit again and get lots of hugs!

