Laois council invites local entertainers to apply for event support

Colm Phelan and Aaron Mackassey performing at the Laois Local Live Performance Film Screenings in the Dunamaise Arts Centre of films commissioned by the Laois County Councils Arts Office
Entertainers in Laois are being invited to apply for support for support under the Local Live Performance Support Scheme for projects and events running up to the end of June 2022.
Funded by the Dept of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, the scheme aims to support employment and wellbeing through the provision of live performances.
It supports engaging the services of professional artists, musicians, producers, crew and other staff working in the live commercial arts and culture sectors in Laois.
Pantomime, performances, pageants, concerts, arts organisations, producers and individuals can apply.
"We seek proposals from producers to coordinate elements of the programme to include; technical, staging, sound, film, lighting," says the council.
Laois County Council will accept applications by way of email to artsoff@laoiscoco.ie.
The council asks that applicants include a detailed description of your proposal under the LLPSS and the amount of funding requested by Tuesday 25th January at 12 noon – for more info visit https://laois.ie/arts-awards-
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.