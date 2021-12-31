Search

31 Dec 2021

Laois council invites local entertainers to apply for event support

Local Live Performance Scheme in Laois

Laois council invites local entertainers to apply for event support

Colm Phelan and Aaron Mackassey performing at the Laois Local Live Performance Film Screenings in the Dunamaise Arts Centre of films commissioned by the Laois County Councils Arts Office

Reporter:

Leinster Express Reporter

Entertainers in Laois are being invited to apply for support for support under the Local Live Performance Support Scheme for projects and events running up to the end of June 2022.

Funded by the Dept of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, the scheme aims to support employment and wellbeing through the provision of live performances.

It supports engaging the services of professional artists, musicians, producers, crew and other staff working in the live commercial arts and culture sectors in Laois.

Pantomime, performances, pageants, concerts, arts organisations, producers and individuals can apply.

"We seek proposals from producers to coordinate elements of the programme to include; technical, staging, sound, film, lighting," says the council.

Laois County Council will accept applications by way of email to artsoff@laoiscoco.ie.

The council asks that applicants include a detailed description of your proposal under the LLPSS and the amount of funding requested by Tuesday 25th January at 12 noon – for more info visit https://laois.ie/arts-awards-and-opportunities-2022/  or E: artsoff@laoiscoco.ie.

