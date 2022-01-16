Search

16 Jan 2022

Get help from Laois council with local creativity

arts

Enjoying Culture Night at Kavanagh's in Portlaoise

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

16 Jan 2022

Email:

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois County Council Arts Service invites applications for the following awards and opportunities to individuals/groups and organisations. 

Under the Arts Act Grants 2022, provision has been made by the Council for the payment of grants to Laois arts organisations and individuals who meet the artistic and financial criteria set down by Laois County Council and who provide adequate information on their proposed activities.  Maximum amount payable will not exceed €1000.

The Tyrone Guthrie Residency Bursary Awards 2022 will see support given to two Laois artists to spend one week working at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre in County Monaghan. The bursary is open to artists in all fields and is selected based on previous achievements and projects in hand.  MORE BELOW LINK

Laois council invites local entertainers to apply for event support

Local Live Performance Scheme in Laois

Through the Artists in Schools Scheme 2022, grants are available for artists’ residencies in schools, to include all art forms.   This scheme gives primary and post primary schools the opportunity to select and work with professional artists and explore new arts media.

Finally, expressions of interest are invited from arts and culture groups and individuals interested in organising events to be included in the funding application process for Culture Night in September 2022. MORE BELOW LINK. 

Laois Council invites bids to put roof over Portlaoise square

Details and application forms available from:  The Arts Office, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co. Laois.  E:  artsoff@laoiscoco.ie  Closing date for receipt of these completed applications is  Thursday, February 24.

Visit https://laois.ie/departments/ arts/grants-schemes/ for application forms and more info.
 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media