Get help from Laois council with local creativity

Laois County Council Arts Service invites applications for the following awards and opportunities to individuals/groups and organisations.

Under the Arts Act Grants 2022, provision has been made by the Council for the payment of grants to Laois arts organisations and individuals who meet the artistic and financial criteria set down by Laois County Council and who provide adequate information on their proposed activities. Maximum amount payable will not exceed €1000.

The Tyrone Guthrie Residency Bursary Awards 2022 will see support given to two Laois artists to spend one week working at the Tyrone Guthrie Centre in County Monaghan. The bursary is open to artists in all fields and is selected based on previous achievements and projects in hand. MORE BELOW LINK

Through the Artists in Schools Scheme 2022, grants are available for artists’ residencies in schools, to include all art forms. This scheme gives primary and post primary schools the opportunity to select and work with professional artists and explore new arts media.

Finally, expressions of interest are invited from arts and culture groups and individuals interested in organising events to be included in the funding application process for Culture Night in September 2022. MORE BELOW LINK.

Details and application forms available from: The Arts Office, Laois County Council, Áras an Chontae, Portlaoise, Co. Laois. E: artsoff@laoiscoco.ie Closing date for receipt of these completed applications is Thursday, February 24.

Visit https://laois.ie/departments/ arts/grants-schemes/ for application forms and more info.

