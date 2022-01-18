Search

LISTEN: Retired Laois teacher's short story on RTÉ Radio 1

Sheelagh Coyle

Lynda Kiernan

A retired teacher in Laois read out a touching short story on RTÉ Radio 1 this week, and it is just perfect on the ears.

Sheelagh Coyle is retired from a teaching career at St Joseph's Girls National School in Mountmellick. 

The Westmeath native is now a writer and amateur actor, and is regularly featured on RTE Radio 1's Sunday Miscellany show.

However this week she was selected for the 'Word in Edgeways' slot on the Shay Byrne radio show, broadcast at 6.15am on Monday, January 17.

Sheelagh read out her lovely three minute story where she recalls her mother's efforts of never wasting "good hot water", long before recycling and sustainability became buzz words.

Listen back to it here.

