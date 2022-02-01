BREAKING: Electric Picnic is coming home to Laois and Stradbally

The Electric Picnic has put Laois County Council and the people of Laois and host town Stradbally on notice that it intends applying for a licence to hold the event in the county this autumn.

EP Republic has placed a notice in the latest edition of the Leinster Express confirming its plans to apply to the local authority in the next two week for a licence to hold an outdoor musical event in accordance with part XVI of the Planning and Development Act, 2000 (as amended) and the Planning and Development Regulations 2001 (as amended).

The organisers outline their plans in the advance notice.

"The event will comprise of live entertainment performances to be held at the lands at Stradbally Hall Estate, Stradbally, Co Laois on Thursday 1st September, Friday 2nd September, Saturday 3rd September and Sunday 4th September 2022," states the notice published on February 1.

The organisers will be seeking permission for general camping and car parking will on adjoining lands from 7am on September

4pm on September 5.

They say campervan, family campervan and early entry camping will be accessible for up to a maximum of 20,000

people from 4pm on September 1 to 4pm on September 5.

EP Republic are planning a similar attendance as the cancelled 2021 festival

"The anticipated number of audience attending the event is a maximum of 70,000 people each day including children

and guests," said the notice.

The organisers say the application for the licence may be inspected at the offices of Laois County Council, by appointment, during office hours or online at www.laois.ie for a period of five weeks from the date of receipt of the application by Laois

County Council.

Any submissions or observations may be made to Laois County Council within a period of three weeks from the date of

receipt of the application by Laois County Council.

The organisers have yet to announce a line up of the big acts for the festival which will take place for the first time since 2019.

Regardless of how plays, the news will be welcomed by local people who had feared that the Electric Picnic could be pulled from Laois due to the acrimony that surrounded an application made in 2021 when Laois County Council refused the licence on Covid-19 public health grounds. There was substantial local opposition to the event taking place in Stradbally in 2021.

The confirmation of EP Republic's intentions to come home to Laois will men huge crowds will descend the county in September since the National Ploughing Championships are earmarked for the end of the month in nearby Ratheniska.