Destination Laois for Leinster Fleadh 2022 in Portlaoise

Hundreds of musicians, singers, dancers and story tellers will descend on Laois this summer when the Leinster Fleadh returns to Portlaoise for the first time in over a decade.

Portlaoise Comhaltas has announced that the town will play host to an event that is sure to attract thousands to Laois from July 8-10, 2022.

The branch says the event will run in a number of venues around the town which they say will be filled with music, song, dance and storytelling.

"The event promises to be a boost for all after the last couple of summers and a boost too for the local shops and businesses who’ll benefit from the large numbers of people from all over Leinster who will descend on the town to soak up the atmosphere," say the organisers.

The Leinster Fleadh was last held in Laois in July 2011 when Portlaoise also hosted the event. Since then Laois Comhaltas with the support of Laois County Council and others made a bid to host Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann.

While unsuccessful, the organising committee said at the time that it would make an other attempt to bring the huge celebration of Irish traditional music, dance and song to Laois.

A good outing in July is sure to advance the cause of landing the national event in the county.

In the meantime, Portlaoise Comhaltas classes are now up and running for all our age groups on Tuesday and Friday evenings at the St Francis School on the Borris Road.

Those who have just started learning a new instrument are making great progress as they work away in small groups on Tuesday evenings.

The Laois Fleadh is back and will go ahead this year, hosted by Ratheniska CCE on the June bank holiday weekend.