'The brightest star in the show' - Late Laois Offaly teacher remembered for directing school musicals

The musical society within Colaiste Iosagain in Portarlington has paid tribute to beloved teacher Emily Seery who passed away earlier this week.

Emily, from Edenderry, was a French and German teacher at the Laois Offaly secondary school for 11 years and was heavily involved in the school's musical productions in that time.

Her colleagues there have described her as "the brightest star in the show" and remembered her "passion" and "devotion" to both the shows and the students she directed in them.

Colaiste Iosagain Musicals posted a poignant tribute to Emily on Tuesday evening. Emily passed away suddenly, aged 34, on Monday morning, January 31, hours before she was due to greet her colleagues and students at Colaiste Iosagain.

"It is with sad and heavy hearts that we pay tribute to Colaiste Iosagain's brightest shining star Ms Emily Seery," they said.

"Emily Seery was first and foremost a language teacher having started in Colaiste Iosagain in 2011, but her true passion in life was singing, dancing and drama. During her 11 years in our school, Emily Seery brought that passion to school life through her involvement in the musical productions, Grease, Hairspray and Clueless.

ABOVE: Emily (centre) with her colleagues planning one of her cherished musical productions

"Emily's love of directing the school musicals was evident in all rehearsals. She devoted countless hours of her time to these productions, staying late into the winter evenings and coming to school on weekends and through midterms to ensure that the best possible show was produced," her colleagues recalled.

"Emily's attention to detail was extraordinary. She analysed each and every performance and strived to make improvements for every show. Her dedication to each production was very obvious. Her acting skills were her huge forte. She was a born actor and could transform on stage.

ABOVE: Emily is presented with flowers from one of her students and performers

"In particular, Emily's development of character stands out, how her tone of voice and body language could switch from Danny in Grease to Sandy in a split second. She was able to get into the shoes of any character in the show and display it so simply to the students. Emily brought out the best in all the students, encouraging them to achieve their full potential on stage.

Emily especially loved the production of Grease as she had previously performed as Frenchy when she was a student in school.

"She was also especially good at keeping Mr Mitchell calm when he got high or excited about different aspects of rehearsals and production," they joked.

They remembered that Emily loved nothing better than show night and said she is fondly remembered for her "invigorating pre-show pep talks."

"During the show, you would find her in the pit reciting the script line by line. She will always be remembered for the glamour and style she brought to each show night.

ABOVE: Emily embraces one of her students after a show

"Emily Seery's radiance was infectious. She was a born performer, the brightest star in the show. She had amazing character and spirit. She was a great woman to tell a story and make us all laugh. She was the style queen, an actress, an inspiring teacher and a great colleague and friend who will be missed by us all.

"We are devastated to have lost a member of the dream team, our teacher, our colleague, our friend.

"We offer our sincerest condolences to her husband Vinny, her son Louie, her parents, family and friends. Ar dheis de go raibh a h-anam," they concluded.

ABOVE: Emily (centre in the gold jacket) with her colleagues and students during the production of Grease at Colaiste Iosagain

Funeral Arrangements:

Emily will be sadly missed and forever remembered by her loving family, her husband and best friend Vinny, her adored son Louie, parents Gerry and Yvonne, brother Billy (R.I.P.), parents-in-law Olive and Reggie, brother-in-law David, grandmother Colette, extended family, relatives and friends.

Emily will repose at her parent's house Fennville, Carrick Road, Edenderry (Eircode R45 DT68) this Wednesday from 12 noon to 6pm. Please wear a face covering. Emily's Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday at 2.30pm in St. Mary's Church, Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary's Cemetery. You can also take part in Emily's Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via HERE.