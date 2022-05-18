Search

19 May 2022

'Huge success' as 500 join joyful Laois youth Colour Run

'Huge success' as 500 join Laois youth Colour Run

The Laois Comhairle na nÓg Colour Run. Photo: Michael ScullyMichael Scully

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

18 May 2022 2:23 PM

The organisers of the recent Laois Colour Run for young people have revealed that some 500 people took part in their unique uplifting event for mental health support.

Laois Comhairle na nÒg organised the Colour Fun Run along the grand canal in Vicarstown on Friday May 13. It was a 3km run/walk. 1.5km up the canal and 1.5km back down.

"We as a committee are made up of young people that represent all the secondary schools, youthreach and family resource centres in Co. Laois. At last year AGM the young people voted “Mental Health” as their topic to work and bring to light for 2022.

"Back in late January 2022, we came up with an idea in order to bring schools, youth reach, family resource together as a community, on doing something positive and talk about “mental health” to start using our own tools instead of waiting
for resources etc and talking about Mental Health in a positive spin, to create awareness and create memories so when the AGM for October/November 2022 comes up, the young people will be part of the project and will have the memories from a Fun Run.

"Just under 500 people turned up from all around Laois including a football club from Kildare. Two secondary schools Mountmellick Community School and Colaiste Iosagain in Portarlington came in busses. So many parents from around the county brought their families to take part.

"It turned out to be a huge success. Our aim was to have as many colour stations as possible along the route so everyone gets to experience the colour thrown at them. We had Evelyn Lewis from El-Fit Gym Back doing the warm up before the run/walk. We had Cllr Conor Bergin, Donal Brennan, Pamela Tynan, Rose Doolin, Healthy Ireland at the start line.

"It was great to see so many coming back pelted and covered with colour all over them, and their smiles, hugs, and picture taking when finished. The atmosphere was electric," organiser Niamh Kavanagh said.

At the community hall Comhairle had stands and information displays on the mental health services including Aengus Burke Flame Mental and Physical Health Service, Teac Tom office in Stradbally, information from Josephine Rigney (HSE), Healthy Ireland, Laois County Council, Youth Work Ireland Laois, Laois Sports Partnership.

They gave out a bottle of water and a wrist band to participants, with Laois band Paper Planes finishing off the evening with live music, and an ice-cream and crepe van to complete the feelgood factor.

Niamh is grateful to every person who helped make the event a huge success. 

Laois teens pelted in colours at Comhairle na nÓg funrun

WATCH: Laois filmmaker and presenter making hilarious TikTok videos

"To everyone that turned up took part and our volunteers. Big thanks to the Vicarstown Community for all their help, Youth Work Ireland Laois, Laois County Council, Laois Sports Partnership, People First Choice Credit Union Portlaoise, Teac Tom, Aengus Burke and the HSE.

"Our aim was to create memories, bring awareness around “mental health” bringing a community together and Laois Comhairle na nÒg ticked all the boxes. We would like to thank everyone that believed in this idea, that made this event alive and so successful," she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media