WATCH: Laois filmmaker and presenter making hilarious TikTok videos

A Laois children's television presenter is gathering up to a million views for her hilariously accurate comic videos on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.
Mary-Claire Fitzpatrick also known as @mcluvs2laugh is a presenter on RTÉ2 television's Ace My Space and Martin's Shed. From Rathdowney, she is gaining a huge following for her comedy.
Her videos of 'older sibling versus younger sibling' are funnily accurate. Here's one that many in Laois will relate to.
View this post on Instagram
Mary-Claire got over a million TikTok views for this video on life in boarding school, going viral recently.
"This video went viral on TikTok a few days ago. I didn’t think something so niche would be seen by over a million people, but sure look here’s a boarding school throwback!" she said.
View this post on Instagram
In another she takes a playful poke at Irish Americans.
View this post on Instagram
Here's her take on the Derry Girls.
View this post on Instagram
Follow Mary-Claire on Instagram here.
