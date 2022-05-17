Search

19 May 2022

WATCH: Laois filmmaker and presenter making hilarious TikTok videos

Lynda Kiernan

17 May 2022 8:53 PM

A Laois children's television presenter is gathering up to a million views for her hilariously accurate comic videos on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.

Mary-Claire Fitzpatrick also known as @mcluvs2laugh is a presenter on RTÉ2 television's Ace My Space and Martin's Shed.  From Rathdowney, she is gaining a huge following for her comedy.

Her videos of 'older sibling versus younger sibling' are funnily accurate. Here's one that many in Laois will relate to. 

Mary-Claire got over a million TikTok views for this video on life in boarding school, going viral recently.

"This video went viral on TikTok a few days ago. I didn’t think something so niche would be seen by over a million people, but sure look here’s a boarding school throwback!" she said.

In another she takes a playful poke at Irish Americans.

Here's her take on the Derry Girls.

Follow Mary-Claire on Instagram here. 

