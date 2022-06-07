Laois folk singer takes tour to local heritage venues

A successful young Laois folk singer and songwriter is taking her new album on a tour of two of Laois' iconic heritage venues.

The good news for the public is that Emer Dunne's Hourglass concerts will be free for audience members, courtesy of the Department of Arts.

The two venues steeped in history and set to ring with her melodic voice, are Timahoe Heritage Centre and Donaghmore Famine Workhouse Museum.

The Mountmellick singer has had a successful nationwide opening to her ‘Hourglass Tour’ with theatre performances in Leitrim, Donegal and in the Backstage Theatre, Longford. The Abbey Arts Centre, Ballyshannon described it as “a wonderful variety of entertainment. A superb singer and a production not to be missed”.

Emer Dunne is proud to bring her tour home to county Laois this month.

On Sunday June 12 she will bring her tour and group to Timahoe Heritage Centre and the following Sunday, June 19, in Donaghmore Famine Workhouse Museum, before moving on to Listowel in Kerry.

The Laois shows are sponsored by Laois Arts and the Department of Culture and Tourism.

The objective of this funding is to support artists’ return to the stage but also to encourage their neighbours and friends to come out and meet talented musicians and enjoy performances again. The venues are steeped in history and intrigue and will provide people with a unique setting and opportunity in which to enjoy the best of live music.

Emer's voice has deemed her to be “a definite rising star” by Irish Music Magazine where she has been compared to the likes of Mary Black and Maura O Connell.

Despite the challenges of the past two years, Emer rose on the folk scene, featuring on the RTE’s ‘Today’ show and releasing two no 1 hit singles, ‘Daisy’ and ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’.

Both Sundays in June promise to be nights filled with well-known and well-loved folk songs and music e.g. ‘Wild Mountain Thyme’, ‘Sweet Sixteen’ and ‘Come by the hills’.

“I’m teaming up with wonderful musicians on flute and guitar to bring a varied and lively acoustic set. There is a lot of variety in the show and so we hope to have something for you all to enjoy,” Emer said.

Having shared the stage with The Fureys, Phil Coulter and John Spillane amongst others, Emer’s voice has now hit the national airwaves with great reviews. On the release of her debut folk album, ‘Hourglass’ Hot Press described Emer as “an entertainer through and through… There is a hearty appetite for what ‘Hourglass’ has to offer …with her trademark soaring voice”.

RTE Radio 1’s Rising Time referred to her album as “fabulous from start to finish” and RTE’s Ronan Collins supports her songs. BBC Radio Ulster described “a great voice and a lovely impressive production”. Hourglass was also supported with airplay on various regional stations around the country including Midlands 103.

She will perform with Laois flautist Dr Robert Harvey and guitarist Eamonn Moran, who both have previously worked with Emer on her headline gigs in Germany and Amsterdam, among others.

So, if you want to tap your feet and clap your hands and sing along with the artists on stage on June 12 and/or the 19. Admission is free so early arrival is advised and the show starts at 8pm.

See more about Emer on her own website www.emerdunne.com