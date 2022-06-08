Electric Picnic and Forest Fest tickets up for grabs at Laois summer concert for Stradbally school

A night of soothing summer sounds and songs is in the in store when the St Colman’s NS Stradbally Parents Association host an evening of music, song and dance at the Laois town's Malt House venuey.

As well as to fundraising for the school, the parents want to celebrate the end of the school years and also look forward with hope to the summer that lies ahead.

Performing on the night in July will be the wonderful singers Emer Dunne, Georgina Ireland, Mary Wisely & Vivienne Graham with extracts from their “Conversations”.

Portlaoise’s very own and very talented singer and pianist Sarah Troy will also take the stage while Ruaidhri Tierney with his up and coming Trad Band - Buíocht will round out the night with featuring Irish dancing from the Buggie School Irish Dancing.

"It promises to be an eclectic evening of musical entertainment - not to be missed," say the school.

The organisers will also hold their school raffle on the night for two weekend Electric Picnic tickets and two weekend Forest Fest (Emo) tickets, along with various other spot prizes.

The concert takes place on Saturday, July 2 at 7.30pm at The Malt House on Main Street. Tickets are €21.50 and can be purchased from the Dunamaise Arts Centre box office in Portlaoise. Tap here.

The main event sponsor is People First Credit Union.