Search

08 Jun 2022

Mystery of new Laois mural finally revealed

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

08 Jun 2022 10:53 AM

There has been a lot of intrigue over the last few weeks about the mural that has appeared on the facade of the old County Hotel in Portlaoise.

Professional mural artist Ciarán Dunlevy has worked on the large artwork that spans the three floors of the Main Street building owned by Laois County Council and awaiting redevelopment into social housing apartments.

Locals have been enjoying watching the beautiful piece come together and speculating on what is being depicted.   

The artist has now confirmed the full story behind the mysterious mural, commissioned by Laois County Council and supported by the Portlaoise Municipal District Office.

It is a tribute to Fionn Mac Cumhail, one of Ireland’s most formidable mythological warriors who grew up in the Slieve Bloom Mountains, Laois.  

“When local poet Laura Murphy shared her new poem with me, I was intrigued. As well as learning that Fionn spent his formative years in Laois, I also became aware that he was nurtured and trained by women. When Laura read the lines honouring the three women that made Fionn Mac Cumhail, the scene of the mural instantly appeared in my imagination and I thought we need to honour these women on a wall.”

According to the Irish legend, Fionn’s mother was a beautiful long-haired woman called Muirne. At the time of his birth, she and Fionn were in danger. To protect him she entrusted Fionn into the care of his aunt, a Druidess named Bodhmall and her companion, a Warrioress named Liath Luachra. Bodhmall and Liath devoted their lives to minding and training Fionn. They taught him to swim, run, jump, hunt as well as poetry and the martial arts of Ireland.

The mural depicts the scene on the one day that Fionn’s mother came to see him in secret.  Muirne looks on in great joy and longing as she watches him playing happily with Bodhmall and Liath in the woodland surrounding Glenbarrow Waterfall.

IN PICTURES: Future Laois archeologists dig for treasure at Timahoe festival

Laois folk singer takes tour to local heritage venues

Speaking of the ethereal being that emanates from the waterfall, Dunlevy says;

“This is a tribute to the visionary art of AE Russell, a preeminent figure of the Celtic Revival whose representations of the Aos Sí, the otherworldly beings of Ireland or the ‘Shining Ones’, are beautiful beyond measure but have been, for far too long, overlooked.”

Muireann Ní Chonaill is Laois Arts Officer.

“This mural brings a vibrant, magical energy to Portlaoise’s Main Street. It is wonderful to see this visual artist’s response to the work of our local poet Laura Murphy. Ciarán has done a wonderful job in honouring Fionn and the women who made him,” she said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media