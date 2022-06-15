Search

All boats lead to Laois for the River Erkina Festival

The River Erkina organisers gather at the Woodenbridge to launch the 2022 event

Conor Ganly

15 Jun 2022 1:23 PM

All boats lead to Laois later this month when the community around Woodenbridge in south Laois welcomes people from near and far to join the fun at the Erkina River Festival.

Returning for its first staging since Covid-19 hit, the festival kick offs off at 1pm on Saturday, June 25 at the Woodenbridge with what promises to be a fun filled day and night with events that include

  • Family Cycle- 1.00pm
  • Raft building, Canoe Polo, Aqua Slide,
  • Tight Rope Walking, 
  • Tug of War - 2.30pm
  • Laois Hunt Show - 2.30pm
  • Long Puck - 3 - 5pm
  • Sheep Dog Trial - 3.30pm
  • Sheep Shearing - 4.30pm
  • Field Dog Trial - 5.00pm

You will also be asked to guess the weight of a Kerry Hill Ram. Water Safety Ireland - Laois and The Nore Vision will also be present.

A Heritage walk will get underway at 6pm which will incorporate a novel river crossing and some historical artefacts rarely seen.

The evening will continue with a BBQ and refreshments the Woodenbridge Got Talent contest along with music and song with Johnie Keegan.

IN PICTURES: Great night for Goitse in Laois

The River Erkina or in Irish An tOircín, is a tributary of the River Nore. It has its source on the Laois-Kilkenny border south of Rathdowney. It flows north towards Rathdowney and then turns east in the direction of Durrow entering the River Nore around 1.5 km east of the town.

