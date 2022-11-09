Ballymaloe one of the stars of Laois festival

Ballymaloe TV chef and Cullohill man Rory O'Connell is among the special guests lined up for the return of the Leaves Festival of Writing and Music in Laois.

Celebrating the diversity and richness in literary, music and film the organisers say LEAVES aims to excite and engage with audiences young and old.

Apart from Rory, who is founder of The Ballymaloe Cookery School with his sister Darina also from Laois, the festival features Booker Prize shortlisted Claire Keegan. Portlaoise poet Pat Boran also joins the line up.

The Dunamaise Arts Centre is the place to be for reading fans and other who want to savour the Festival which returns in person this year after the Covid-19 event.

The team at the Portlaoise venue say they are 'thrilled' to be the host venue for the 15th edition of the festival, that brings the best of Irish writing and music to Laois from November 9 to 12.

They say they are delighted to welcome Claire Keegan as its first festival length writer-in-residence.

"Her Booker Prize shortlisted novel Small Things Like These has had an extraordinary public reception since publication and Claire will join us for a public event with novelist & broadcaster Edel Coffey as well as a series of workshops in schools libraries and prison. Small Things Like These is also the October One County One Book for Laois," says the Dunamaise team.

The venue will also host tow screenings of the award-winning film An Cailín Ciúin based on Claire’s story Foster.

Other events on the LEAVES calendar include:

A celebration of 40 years of Salmon Publishing with a music and poetry event

Laois natives poet Pat Boran and chef Rory O’Connell (in conversation with Katy McGuinness).

Music from Harpanno & Alannah Murray & The Messages amongst others.

Ronán Hession in conversation with broadcaster Clare O’Brien

Afternoon open mic event of Poetry and music.

Launch of World of Words, a collection of short stories by new Irish writers that is the culmination of a creative writing journey started almost a year ago in the aftermath of lockdown. Published by Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board

Rediscovery of the Magic of Reading What Poems Look Like for Children with Dr Becky Long

Laois Arts Officer Muireann Ní Chonaill is the Leaves Festival Co-ordinator.

“The LEAVES Festival is a great opportunity to hear from contemporary writers, enjoy the art of conversation, listen to musicians and appreciate film,” she said.

The fun happens from Wednesday 9th to 12th November 2022.

Lots more on LEAVES tap HERE.