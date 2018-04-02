Portlaoise Old Fort Quarter Festival to make welcome return in summer

The Old Fort Quarter Festival was one of the most successful events of the year in Portlaoise in 2017 and organisers will be hoping to improve on this success again this summer.

The street festival which incorporates family fun, music, entertainment and the history and heritage of Portlaoise will take place in the height of summer on Friday 22, Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 of June.

Book the weekend off now because last year was a roaring success with thousands of people coming from near and far to listen to the music of bands like Chasing Abbey, Transmitter and Smash Hits, immerse themselves in the food stalls as well as learning about the history and heritage of the Old Fort in Portlaoise.

The Leinster Express will be keeping you up to date on all announcements ahead of the festival.

As proud media sponsor last year, Leinster Express shared pictures, videos and all the latest news in the run up to the festival.

