BREAKING - Almost €60,000 worth of cocaine seized after armed raid in Laois town

Gardai in Laois have seized cocaine worth €56,000 after an armed raid in Portarlington on Friday night.

A garda spokesperson has told the Leinster Express that the divisional Drugs Unit was assisted by the Armed Response Unit and local Garda task force on a search on a property at Landsdowne Court, Cooltederry in Portarlington.

The search took place at around 8.50pm on Friday, March 30.

It is not yet known if any arrests were made during the search but €56,000 of cocaine has been seized.

A picture of the general area of Landsdown Court, Portarlington from Google maps.

MORE - Motorway alert - Sleet and snow makes road conditions dangerous on M7 from Laois to Limerick.