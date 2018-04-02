Motorway alert - Sleet and snow makes road conditions dangerous on M7 from Laois to Limerick

Caution is needed along the M7 between Laois and Limerck, J22 Roscrea and J27 Birdhill following sleet and snow showers early this morning.

A number of incidents have already been reported on the route.

There is a Status Yellow Weather Advisory for the whole country until 6pm today (2nd). Heavy rain is forecast in the south of the country and is expected to turn to sleet (or snow on higher ground) as it moves north.

On wet or icy roads, slow down and allow more space between your vehicle and the one in front.

Only drive through standing water if you know it’s not too deep for your car and remember that it takes ten times longer to stop in icy conditions.

This morning, conditions are mostly wet on routes across the country, particularly in parts of the midlands, south and south-east.

