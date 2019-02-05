Cocktail hour at Laois Rose information night in Portlaoise

Kick off the coming weekend in style with a fun information evening about the exciting Laois Rose 2019 selection.

The Laois Rose Centre organisers are coming to Lilly’s Bar on Portlaoise Main Street on Friday evening February 8.

This year the chosen Laois Rose and her sponsor will get unprecedented national coverage, thanks to a new Rose of Tralee format which guarantees a televised interview for every Rose, watched by millions.

Already nearly a dozen Laois Rose entrants and plenty of business sponsors have signed up to be part of the party.

However organisers want to gather the biggest bouquet of Laois Rose entrants ever this year, as the event will now only come to each centre every second year.

All are welcome, both potential sponsors and entrants, to pop by between 8pm and 9pm, start their weekend in style with a cocktail, and hear why they should join one of the best events on the Laois social calendar.

Lyn Moloney and Steve Cronly are the experienced Laois Rose co-ordinators who take every entrant under a carful wing.

“We welcome any girls and their families who are interested to come along and find out what the Rose of Tralee is all about,” said Lyn.

“We also welcome sports clubs, societies and businesses who want to find out how to put forward their own Laois Rose entrant. It is a great opportunity to raise their profile,” she said.

They welcome young women who want to take part but haven't found a sponsor, and likewise businesses interested in backing an entrant.

“In a way we are matchmakers because often we find sponsors for girls and vice versa,” said Lyn.

“It’s a fun evening, there will be lots of stories told about the festival,” she said.

Also planning to be there is the reigning Laois Rose, the hardworking and fun farmer Grainne Hogan from Camross who gave the country a lift by teaching Daithí to milk a cow on stage in Tralee.

This year’s Laois Rose selection night is at a new luxurious venue, Castle Durrow, on Good Friday April 19.

The Leinster Express is proud media sponsor to the Laois Rose.

To find out more call Lyn at 083 4631611 or email her at laois2019tralee@gmail.com