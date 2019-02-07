Countdown ticking to publication of book on the Town

A book which aims to chart generations of Portlaoise and its people is set to scheduled to be launched next month.

John Dunne's latest publication is titled 'A Book about the Town'.

The town native says the book will cover three generations of local events, people - many long gone and some still with us, some famous some forgotten except by loved ones.

“All real people,” says the author.

The book will be launched by radio broadcaster and filmmaker Ann-Marie Kelly at 7 pm on Thursday, March 7 in the Dunamaise Arts Centre.

The evening will include a new visual and musical evocation of vanished Portlaoise.

It will be available to buy exclusively at All Books on Lyster Square.

All of the author's and shops profits from sales will go to the local St. Vincent de Paul Society.