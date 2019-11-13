Laois boy set to star on the Late Late Toy Show with Ryan Tubridy

A Laois boy is set to star alongside Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ's Late Late Toy Show.

Fiachra Kelly, who lives on the Fairways Estate, will be appearing on show reviewing books with Ryan on the big night.

Fiachra, known for his comedy, is a son of Gar and Sile Kelly.

Best of luck young man on the what is the most watch TV show in Ireland.

Make sure to tune on Friday, November 29.