Four day festival announced for Laois town

Dancers in a previous Mountmellick St Patrick's Day parade
A four day festival has been announced for a Laois town.
The Boglands Festival is to take place over the St Patrick's Day week in Mountmellick in 2022.
It is organised by a local volunteer group Mountmellick Central Hub who describe it as "the largest national celebration in the midlands".
The group has organised the St Patrick's Day parade in the town in recent years, but as with others, had to cancel their plans for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic.
They say that events will be based in O'Connell Square and will run from March 16 to March 20.
