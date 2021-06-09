Four day festival announced for Laois town

Four day festival announced for Laois town

Dancers in a previous Mountmellick St Patrick's Day parade

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

A four day festival has been announced for a Laois town.

The Boglands Festival is to take place over the St Patrick's Day week in Mountmellick in 2022.

It is organised by a local volunteer group Mountmellick Central Hub who describe it as "the largest national celebration in the midlands".

The group has organised the St Patrick's Day parade in the town in recent years, but as with others, had to cancel their plans for the last two years due to the Covid pandemic. 

They say that events will be based in O'Connell Square and will run from March 16 to March 20. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie