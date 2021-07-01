Celebrating Laois seniors in Art

‘Fadó Faces’ is an outdoor drive-by art exhibition celebrating the lives and stories of older people in Laois, through traditional portrait painting and digital art by a selection of local Laois artists.

The exhibition takes place on Sunday 18th July 11am-4pm at Laois Co. Council Plaza and includes Laois artists Kevin McCann (Ballyfin), Rebecca Deegan (Portlaoise), Pauline Conroy (Ballybrittas), Mike Rafter (Castletown), Aishling Hennessy (The Heath), Antoinette Breen (Castletown), Allen Scully (Portlaoise), Bronagh Conroy, (Ballybrittas), Kate Deegan (The Heath), and Sorcha Mathews (Portarlington).

Laois Arts Officer, Muireann Ni Chonaill spoke about the initiative this week.

“I am delighted that ten artists in Laois have come together for this outdoor exhibition which celebrates the lives and stories of our older people. ‘Fadó Faces’ is a wonderful opportunity to find out more about our older generation and also the work of these artists - collaborating and reflecting on people in Laois through the art form of portraiture. This exhibition is open to members of the public, and I encourage all to come and view these artworks and am sure you’ll recognise some familiar faces in the portraits.

Working with portraiture, the artists have captured the image of their neighbours, family members and friends to celebrate the elderly in Laois and in particular in light of how older people in our communities have been cocooning at home over the last year.

The exhibition is free and open to the public and is suitable for drivers & pedestrians and was designed with social distancing & accessibility in mind. On arrival at Laois Co. Council Plaza, the viewer will receive a leaflet with information about the project, before being directed onto the exhibition track. Throughout the plaza, there will be ten display stands, each containing two portraits & stories hidden behind a red curtain, ready to be unveiled. The artist reveals their work for a short time, before closing the curtain once again and the viewer then moves on to the next stand.

The artists plan for ‘Fadó Faces’ to become an annual event with a showcase of twenty or more portraits and stories of older people in Laois. This will lead to a rich and diverse archive celebrating the lives and valuable stories of people within our communities.

Keep in touch for further information about the ‘Fadó Faces’ exhibition across @creativelaois social media channels. ‘Fadó Faces’ is supported by Creative Laois as part of the Creative Ireland Programme (2017-2022) in partnership with Laois County Council.