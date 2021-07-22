Search our Archive

22/07/2021

Laois community group to hold shave or dye for sick little boy

Cathail Dooley

Reporter:

Lynda Kiernan

The Mountmellick Central Hub group of volunteers has announced a fundraiser to raise money for the family of a sick little local boy.

Cathail aged 4 has been diagnosed with Acute Lymphocytic Leukaemia and will need weekly trips to Crumlin children's hospital for treatment.

'Hoolie for Cathail' will take place in Lawlors Bar Mountmellick on August 14 at 7.30pm. There will be a collection and raffle on the night with great prizes.

The event includes a shave or dye to show support for Cathail and his family. All funds raised to go to Cathail's medical bills.

Those who have signed up so far for shaves are Lorna Holohan Garry, Jason McInerney, Conor Holohan, Cillian Fitzpatrick. Dye candidates are Martina Kelly, Cormac Melia, Alex Melia and Colleen Kelly.

Cathail is the son of Cathail Holohan from Mountmellick, and Sarah Dooley from The Rock, with the Rock GAA club also holding a fundraiser for his care on Saturday July 24. Read about that below. 

Fundraiser launched for four year old Laois boy following his cancer diagnosis

"We are calling upon you one and all. We are launching a fundraiser in aid of Cathail for his treatment, we aim to do all we can to help. 4 of our adults and 4 of our youths have teamed up to bring you a very special Community-wide Event. We will run a month long campaign right up until August 14 concluding with a Family centred event which will also be broadcast live direct from lawlors Bar. we invite you to join us for a jampacked evening of entertainment and fun all with one goal raising as Much as we can for this special little warrior," the Mountmellick Central Hub say.

See their poster for the event below.

