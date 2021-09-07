Oh Yes it is! Rathdowney Panto plots return

Fun is sure to be top of the agenda at a meeting of the Rathdowney Pantomime group which plans to return with great entertainment for the Laois.

The Rathdowney Pantomime Group AGM takes place this week and its sure to be busy as firm plans will be put in place for the next edition of the panto which has been on the go for three decades.

"Current guidelines are very positive and we are looking forward to being able to stage Panto 2022 - Rags To Riches In Japan, Take 2," said the group ahead of the meeting.

"As you will appreciate we need to start earlier with additional preparations to make staging the show possible and we are asking for some help in the form of additional committee members. We would love to see as many of you at the AGM as possible in the hope of adding to our committee, new people always welcome."

The Rathdowney Pantomimes have been highly successful, running annually for over 30 years.

The AGM takes place on Wednesday, September 8 in the Rathdowney Community Centre at 8:30pm sharp. There is adequate space to socially distance from each other and a hand sanitising station will be provided for use on entry via the old kitchen.