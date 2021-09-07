Search

07/09/2021

Oh Yes it is! Rathdowney Panto plots return

Rathdowney Pantomime returns after Covid-19 postponements

Reporter:

Hannah Cahill

Email:

hannah.cahill@leinsterexpress.ie

Fun is sure to be top of the agenda at a meeting of the Rathdowney Pantomime group which plans to return with great entertainment for the Laois.

The Rathdowney Pantomime Group AGM takes place this week and its sure to be busy as firm plans will be put in place for the next edition of the panto which has been on the go for three decades.

"Current guidelines are very positive and we are looking forward to being able to stage Panto 2022 - Rags To Riches In Japan, Take 2," said the group ahead of the meeting.

"As you will appreciate we need to start earlier with additional preparations to make staging the show possible and we are asking for some help in the form of additional committee members.  We would love to see as many of you at the AGM as possible in the hope of adding to our committee, new people always welcome."

The Rathdowney Pantomimes have been highly successful, running annually for over 30 years.

The AGM takes place on Wednesday, September 8 in the Rathdowney Community Centre at 8:30pm sharp. There is adequate space to socially distance from each other and a hand sanitising station will be provided for use on entry via the old kitchen.

Laois Comhaltas group invests thousand of euro its community

Spink Comhaltas launches fundraiser

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media