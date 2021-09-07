Who will be the Laois Heritage Hero?

Do you know a person or group in Laois who are dedicated to protecting and promoting heritage?

The search for Ireland’s ‘Heritage Hero’ for 2021 was launched today (06.09.21) by the Heritage Council. Every year, the Heritage Council seeks nominations for an individual or a group of people who have worked tirelessly to protect and promote heritage.

People from Co Laois are invited to nominate the person or group that they feel is most deserving of the award by completing the Heritage Hero nomination form. Nominations close at 12 noon on Monday, 20th September.

“Heritage Heroes come in different forms," said Virginia Teehan, CEO of the Heritage Council.

"Last year, the Heritage Council acknowledged Christy Cunniffe, who had recently retired as the archaeological field monument advisor for Co Galway.

Mr Cunniffe was recognised as a ‘Heritage Hero’ for his efforts throughout his 30 years of involvement in heritage, in engaging with local communities and heritage groups, and sharing his own knowledge and enthusiasm with those around him," she said.

“Heritage Heroes are special people who have made a significant contribution to maintaining and promoting our heritage: it may be natural heritage, built heritage or our intangible heritage, which comprises everything from traditional skills to language and sport," concluded Teehan.

The heritage hero award is part of the National Heritage Awards, which takes place annually to celebrate the outstanding projects and events from National Heritage Week. National Heritage Week 2021 ran from 14 – 22 August, and comprised a mix of online, in-person and community activities and projects.

In total, over 1,000 projects and events took place around the country and there were 26 National Heritage Week projects and events shared by project organisers in Laois.

At the National Heritage Awards, the Heritage Council will also recognise the most successful heritage project from Laois as part of the County Award category.